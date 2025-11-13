Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Number of Azerbaijani banks' transactions in Bloomberg Terminal up 16%

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:15
    Number of Azerbaijani banks' transactions in Bloomberg Terminal up 16%

    In January-September this year, Azerbaijani banks conducted 2,864 transactions worth 51.9 billion manats ($30.5 billion) through the Bloomberg Terminal, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's Monetary Policy Review, Report informs.

    Compared to the same period last year, the total value of transactions decreased by 22.7%, while the number of deals rose by 16.1%.

    Overall, activity in the unsecured segment of the interbank market remained strong during the reporting period, with 95% of the operations having maturities of one to three days.

    Azerbaijani banks transactions Bloomberg Terminal
    Azərbaycan bankları "Bloomberg" ticarət sistemindəki əməliyyatların sayını 16 % artırıb
    Азербайджанские банки увеличили количество сделок в торговой системе Bloomberg на 16%

