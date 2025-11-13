Number of Azerbaijani banks' transactions in Bloomberg Terminal up 16%

In January-September this year, Azerbaijani banks conducted 2,864 transactions worth 51.9 billion manats ($30.5 billion) through the Bloomberg Terminal, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan's Monetary Policy Review, Report informs.

Compared to the same period last year, the total value of transactions decreased by 22.7%, while the number of deals rose by 16.1%.

Overall, activity in the unsecured segment of the interbank market remained strong during the reporting period, with 95% of the operations having maturities of one to three days.