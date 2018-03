Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ/ Three non-residential areas of "Texnikabank" OJSC and an area owned by "Bank Standard" CJSC, which are in the liquidation process will be sublet through auction.

Report informs, liquidator of the banks - Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) has stated.

It was reported that the auction will be held on January 5 at 12:00 local time, at the ADIF's administrative building in Baku city, Khatai district, Babek Avenue 16.