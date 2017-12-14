Non-oil sector grew by 2.4% in Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November of this year, gross domestic product (GDP) worth 63 071.3 mln AZN or 6481.8 AZN per capita produced in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee, 40.1% of the GDP accounts for industry, 10.1% for trade, vehicle repair, 8.8% for construction, 6.8% for transport and storage economy, 5.5% for agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.4% for tourist accommodation and public catering, 1.6% for information and communications, 17% for other areas, as well as net taxes on products and imports made 7.7% of GDP.

Added value in the non-oil sector of the economy increased by 2.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and decreased by 5.1% in the oil sector.