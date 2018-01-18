Nikkei index passed the 24,000 line for first time in 26 years

Baku.18 January. REPORT.AZ/ Amid positive dynamics of Chinese banks and regional technology companies and U.S Stock markets hitting historical level, Asian Stock Exchange indices continued to increase today.

Report informs referring to MarketWatch research company as a result, Japanese Nikkei index passed the 24,000 line for the first time since November, 1991. The highest level of Nikkei index reached 38,957 in December, 1989. Despite 29 years have passed currently it is 38.5% less than that level. Sustainable positive dynamics probabilities expected in global economy and increase of corporate profit cause the increase of stock exchange indices. Thus, Dow Jones index in USA yesterday spiked above 26,000 line, renewing the historical record.