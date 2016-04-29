Nielsen's Consumer Confidence Index fell to historic lows in Russia

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ In the first quarter of 2016 Nielsen's Consumer Confidence Index in Russia reached the lowest level for the entire 11-year historyof observations.

Report informs referring to Kommersant, a record low proportion of Russians (82%) with free money left over after paying bills and mandatory spending on basic needs.For example, this figure fluctuated around 93-96% at times of 2009 crisis.

In the first quarter of 2016 the total number of Russians who wanted to save, has reached 76%.According to Nielsen's consumer confidence index, 61% (55% in 2015) refused to buy clothes, 45% (43% a year ago) decided to postpone purchase of electronics. More than half of Russians - 52% - began to save on food.

The head of the agency "Infoline-Analysis", Mikhail Burmistrov noted that buyers are adjusting their consumer strategy - people have become more rational in choice of shops, assessing them according to various parameters, from the ratio of prices to the assortment. At the same time Russians began to pay less attention to the convenience of the location of outlets.

According to Associate Professorat the Department of Economic Sociology Dilara Ibragimova, the consumer confidence index could rise in the second quarter of this year due to "seasonality", but a significant change in the situation not expected in the near future.