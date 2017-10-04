New appointments made in Turanbank

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ New designation made to the position of External Relations Advisor of the Chairman at Turanbank Management Board (MB).

Report informs Rashad Tanriverdiyev, former Director of Business Development Department of the bank has been assigned to this position. Ramin Khalilov was appointed to his vacant position.

Besides, Process Management Department established in Turanbank. Fikrat Salimov was appointed Deputy director of the department.

Turanbank was established in 1992. Authorized capital of the bank is AZN 55 003 470.

28,4% of bank’s shares owned by six legal persons,71,6% by 21 physical persons.