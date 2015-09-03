Most Western indexes went up in world markets

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 2 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 1,59% to 16 351,38 points, the S & P 500 by 1,83% - up to 1 948,86 points and the Nasdaq by 2,46% - up to 4 749,98 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,41%- up to 6 083,31 points, the German DAX by 0,32% - up to 10 048,05 points, the French CAC-40 index by 0,30% - up to 4 554,32 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold fell by 0,50% to 1 132,60 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1215 dollars (+0,59%).