Most Western indexes went up in world markets

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 10 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 1,39% to 17 615,17 points, the S & P 500 by 1,28% - up to 2 104,18 points and the Nasdaq by 1,16% - up to 5 101,80 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,26% - up to 6 736,22 points, the German DAX by 0,99% - up to 11 604,78 points, the French CAC-40 index by 0,79% - up to 5 195,41 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold has risen by 0,70% to 1 100,20 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,0982 (+0,14%).