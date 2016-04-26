Most Western indexes reduced

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 25, at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,15% to 17 977,24 points, the S & P 500 down by 0,18% - to 2 087,79 points and the Nasdaq decreased by 0,21% - to 4 895,79 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,78% - up to 6 260,92 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,76% - up to 10 294,35 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 0,52% - to 4 546,12 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,41% to 1 238,10 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1260 USD (+0,34%).