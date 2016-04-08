Most Western indexes reduced

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ On March 31, at the US stock market Dow Jones index decreased by 0,98% to 17 541,96 points, the S & P 500 down by 1,20% - to 2 041,91 points and the Nasdaq decreased by 1,47% - to 4 848,37 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,40% - up to 6 136,89 points, the German DAX decreased by 0,98% - up to 9 530,62 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 0,90% - to 4 245,91 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,81% to 1 231,20 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1363 USD (-0,39%).