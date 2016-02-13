Most Western indexes increased

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 12 at the US stock market Dow Jones index increased by 2,00% to 15 973,84 points, the S & P 500 up by 1,95% - to 1 864,78 points and the Nasdaq by 1,66% - to 4 337,51 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index increased by 3,08% - up to 5 707,60 points, the German DAX increased by 2,45% - up to 8967,51 points, the French CAC-40 index went up by 2,52% - to 3 995,06 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price per ounce of gold increased by 0,37% to 1 239,40 USD, the euro against the dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1256 USD (-0,59%).