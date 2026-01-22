Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Finance
    • 22 January, 2026
    • 08:54
    Moody's: Azerbaijan's public debt won't exceed 24% of GDP in 2026-2027

    According to Moody's, an international ratings agency, Azerbaijan's total public debt will amount to 23.9% of GDP in 2026, Report informs referring to the agency's update.

    This figure will decrease slightly in 2027, to 23.8% of GDP. Moody's also expects a similar public debt level by the end of 2025 – 23.8% of GDP.

    At the same time, the agency estimates that the ratio of public debt to budget revenues will gradually increase amid normalization of oil prices and increased government spending. The ratio will increase from 41.6% in 2022, when the budget received high oil revenues, to 75-80% in later years. Specifically, it is projected to reach 74.6% in 2026 and 78.4% in 2027. Despite the increase, Moody's still views this level as comfortable in terms of fiscal sustainability.

    The agency also expects the public debt servicing burden to remain low. Interest payments are forecast to remain below 6-7% of budget revenues: 5.7% in 2026 and 6.1% in 2027.

    Moody's forecasts are based on an average Brent oil price of $69 per barrel in 2025 and $60 per barrel in 2026-2027. In the medium term, price fluctuations are expected to range between $55 and $75 per barrel.

    Moody's Azerbaijan Public debt
    "Moody`s": Azərbaycanın dövlət borcu 2026-2027-ci illərdə ÜDM-in 24 %-ni ötməyəcək
    Moody`s: Госдолг Азербайджана в 2026-2027гг не превысит 24% ВВП

