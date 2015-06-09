Monthly deflation increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ In May of this year, food prices fell by 1.5%, non-food prices by 0.2%, prices and tariffs for paid services increased by 0.1%.Overall, consumer prices fell by 0.6% compared to the previous month.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan, within a month prices rose for wheat flour, fish, lamb and chicken, dairy products, sunflower and corn oils, sugar, plums, strawberries, cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet peppers , eggplant, green beans, potatoes, onions, garlic prices, buckwheat, eggs, lemons, oranges, tangerines, bananas, apples, pears, greens, beets, carrots.

In May non-food products, clothing, building materials, furniture and household items, household appliances went up,prices for fixtures for sound and image making, writing and reflection went down.

In the reporting period paid services to the population, rail passenger transport fares and international air passenger transport tariffs decreased, while air passenger transport Tariffs for CIS countries increased

in April, food prices increased by 0.5%, non-food prices by 0.5%, prices and tariffs for paid services to the population fell from 0.9%. Overall, consumer prices and tariffs for services decreased by 0.2% compared to the previous month.