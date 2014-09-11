 Top
    Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan increased contributions to the state budget by 8%

    During January-August the Ministry of Taxes transferred duties and taxes to the state budget by nearly 4.845 bln manats

    Baku. September 11. REPORT.AZ/ During January - August 2014 the Ministry of Taxes of Azerbaijan transferred to the state budget duties and taxes in the amount of 4844.9 mln manats, which is by 8% more than in the corresponding period last year.

    Report informs reffering to the ministry, 33.9% of this amount fell to profit tax, 27.3% - VAT, 12.9% - income tax, 10.7% - excise taxes, 15.2% - other taxes.

    It was also noted that under the non-oil sector revenues to the state budget amounted to 2.769,017 mln manats.This is by 15.1% more than the same period in 2013.

    In the reporting period the non-oil sector provided 57.2% of total revenues in the state budget through the Ministry of Taxes.

