    Minister: Utilization of municipal subsidies and grants remains very low

    Finance
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 14:55
    The level of utilization of subsidies and grants allocated to municipalities in Azerbaijan is significantly low, according to Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

    He made the remark during a joint session of the parliamentary committees on Law Policy and State-Building; Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption; Human Rights; and Regional Affairs.

    The minister noted that municipalities receive allocations in the form of dotations, subsidies, and grants: "The use of dotations by municipalities this year is at a satisfactory level. However, utilization of subsidies and grants is very low. For the first nine months of this year, the usage rate stands at only 50%. Therefore, no increase in these funds is planned for next year."

    Sahil Babayev: "Bələdiyyələrin subvensiya və subsidiya vəsaitlərindən istifadə çox aşağıdır"
