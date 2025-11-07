Minister: Utilization of municipal subsidies and grants remains very low

The level of utilization of subsidies and grants allocated to municipalities in Azerbaijan is significantly low, according to Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, Report informs.

He made the remark during a joint session of the parliamentary committees on Law Policy and State-Building; Defense, Security and Counter-Corruption; Human Rights; and Regional Affairs.

The minister noted that municipalities receive allocations in the form of dotations, subsidies, and grants: "The use of dotations by municipalities this year is at a satisfactory level. However, utilization of subsidies and grants is very low. For the first nine months of this year, the usage rate stands at only 50%. Therefore, no increase in these funds is planned for next year."