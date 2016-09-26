Minister of Finance: Costs policy would be even tougher

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Our policy of costs will be even tougher. We prefer a more rational spending. Measures to optimize and reduce costs will be also taken.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said.

Referring to the draft budget for 2017, the minister said that it provides the means to perform all the state tasks: "However, taking into account the significant reduction in revenue, it is necessary to reduce income with expenses."

S. Sharifov noted that external liabilities will be fully implemented: "This refers to both external borrowing and international obligations. The costs will be fully provided."

He noted that next year the social costs would amount to a significant part of the budget. According to the minister, it covers both targeted social assistance, as well as benefits for IDPs and other payments: "We must take into account ongoing processes in the world. The global economy has various trends. We must try as much as possible to neutralize the negative impact of external factors on our economy. For this aim we have carried out a large number of works. In the current year salaries of public sector workers increased. Sure, lay the financial support of the growth of wages in the budget in 2017. This is reflected in the state budget."

Notably, the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers held on September 22 has discussed the draft budget for 2017.