Manat deposits of population increased in Azerbaijan

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ Volume of bank deposits in Azerbaijan on July 1 of this year amounted to 4 633.2 million manats, which is 79 million manats or 1.7% more than in June 1, 2015.

Report was told in Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR).

This is the first increase in manat deposits this year.In general, compared to the beginning of the year manat deposits decreased by 2 642.5 million manats or 36.3%.

This statistic doesn't include deposits of non-residents and government authorities.