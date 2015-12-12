Main West indexes decreased

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December 11, at the stock markets Dow Jones index reduced by 1,76% to 17 265,21 points, S&P 500 down by 1,94% to 2 012,37 points, Nasdaq reduced by 2,21% to 4 933,47 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 2,22% and amounted to 5 952,78 points, the German DAX down by 2,44% and made 10 340,06 points and French CAC-40 down by 1,84% and made 4 549,56 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,87% and amounted to 1 076,00 USD.

Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,46% and made 1,0986.