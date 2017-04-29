Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.04.2017)

Bakı. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Commodity
|Brent (USD/barrel)
|51,73
|0,29
|-5,09
|WTI (USD/barrel)
|49,33
|0,36
|-4,39
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 269,5
|3,6
|119,5
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|20 940,51
|-40,82
|1 177,91
|S&P 500
|2 384,2
|-4,57
|145,37
|Nasdaq
|6 047,61
|-1,33
|664,5
|Nikkei
|19 194,74
|11,9
|80,37
|Dax
|12 438,01
|-5,78
|956,95
|FTSE 100
|7 203,94
|-33,23
|61,11
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 267,33
|-4,37
|405,02
|Shanghai Composite
|3 154,66
|2,473
|51,02
|Bist 100
|94 655,34
|372,86
|16 516,68
|RTS
|1114,43
|7,51
|-37,9
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0895
|0,0022
|0,0379
|USD/GBP
|1,2951
|0,0047
|0,0613
|JPY/USD
|111,49
|0,23
|-7,8
|RUB/USD
|56,928
|-0,1091
|-4,345
|TRY/USD
|3,5517
|-0,0094
|0,024
|CNY/USD
|6,8935
|-0,0044
|-0,0515
Tural İbadlı
