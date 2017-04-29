 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.04.2017)

    Brent crude now makes 51,73 USD/barrel

    Bakı. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year
    Commodity   
    Brent (USD/barrel)51,730,29-5,09
    WTI (USD/barrel)49,330,36-4,39
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 269,53,6119,5

    Indices 

    		   
    Dow-Jones20 940,51-40,821 177,91
    S&P 5002 384,2-4,57145,37
    Nasdaq6 047,61-1,33664,5
    Nikkei19 194,7411,980,37
    Dax12 438,01-5,78956,95
    FTSE 1007 203,94-33,2361,11
    CAC 40 INDEX5 267,33-4,37405,02
    Shanghai Composite3 154,662,47351,02
    Bist 10094 655,34372,8616 516,68
    RTS1114,437,51-37,9
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,08950,00220,0379
    USD/GBP1,29510,00470,0613
    JPY/USD111,490,23-7,8
    RUB/USD56,928-0,1091-4,345
    TRY/USD3,5517-0,00940,024
    CNY/USD6,8935-0,0044-0,0515
