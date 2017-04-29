Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (29.04.2017)

29 April, 2017 09:49

Bakı. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Commodity Brent (USD/barrel) 51,73 0,29 -5,09 WTI (USD/barrel) 49,33 0,36 -4,39 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 269,5 3,6 119,5 Indices Dow-Jones 20 940,51 -40,82 1 177,91 S&P 500 2 384,2 -4,57 145,37 Nasdaq 6 047,61 -1,33 664,5 Nikkei 19 194,74 11,9 80,37 Dax 12 438,01 -5,78 956,95 FTSE 100 7 203,94 -33,23 61,11 CAC 40 INDEX 5 267,33 -4,37 405,02 Shanghai Composite 3 154,66 2,473 51,02 Bist 100 94 655,34 372,86 16 516,68 RTS 1114,43 7,51 -37,9 Currency USD/EUR 1,0895 0,0022 0,0379 USD/GBP 1,2951 0,0047 0,0613 JPY/USD 111,49 0,23 -7,8 RUB/USD 56,928 -0,1091 -4,345 TRY/USD 3,5517 -0,0094 0,024 CNY/USD 6,8935 -0,0044 -0,0515