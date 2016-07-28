Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.07.2016)

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|43,47
|-1,4
|6,43
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|41,92
|-1
|4,64
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1334,5
|6,2
|-98,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18472,17
|-1,58
|1047,14
|S&P 500
|2166,58
|-2,6
|122,64
|Nasdaq
|5139,81
|29,76
|132,4
|Nikkei
|16664,82
|281,78
|-2368,89
|Dax
|10319,55
|71,79
|-423,46
|FTSE 100
|6750,43
|26,4
|508,11
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4446,96
|52,19
|-190,1
|Shanghai Composite
|2992
|-58,17
|-547,18
|Bist 100
|75075,7
|1386,27
|3348,71
|RTS
|921,67
|-3,07
|164,63
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1058
|0,0072
|0,0202
|USD/GBP
|1,3223
|0,0093
|-0,1523
|JPY/USD
|105,4
|0,74
|-15,15
|RUB/USD
|65,8
|-0,1227
|-6,7209
|TRY/USD
|3,0188
|-0,0276
|0,0974
|CNY/USD
|6,67
|-0,002
|0,1763
Tural İbadlıNews Author
