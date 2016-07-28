Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (28.07.2016)

28 July, 2016 09:29

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 43,47 -1,4 6,43 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 41,92 -1 4,64 Gold (USD/ounce) 1334,5 6,2 -98,6 Indices Dow-Jones 18472,17 -1,58 1047,14 S&P 500 2166,58 -2,6 122,64 Nasdaq 5139,81 29,76 132,4 Nikkei 16664,82 281,78 -2368,89 Dax 10319,55 71,79 -423,46 FTSE 100 6750,43 26,4 508,11 CAC 40 INDEX 4446,96 52,19 -190,1 Shanghai Composite 2992 -58,17 -547,18 Bist 100 75075,7 1386,27 3348,71 RTS 921,67 -3,07 164,63 Currency USD/EUR 1,1058 0,0072 0,0202 USD/GBP 1,3223 0,0093 -0,1523 JPY/USD 105,4 0,74 -15,15 RUB/USD 65,8 -0,1227 -6,7209 TRY/USD 3,0188 -0,0276 0,0974 CNY/USD 6,67 -0,002 0,1763