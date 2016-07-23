 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 45,69 USD/barrel

     Last priceIn comparison with previous day priceIn comparison with beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)45,69-0,51-3,99
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)44,19-0,56-4,14
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 338,97,96,1

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18 570,8553,62640,86
    S&P 5002 175,039,8676,17
    Nasdaq5 100,1626,26257,49
    Nikkei16 627,25-182,971 051,33
    Dax10 147,46-8,75467,37
    FTSE 1006 730,4830,59226,15
    CAC 40 INDEX4 381,14,85143,62
    Shanghai Composite3 012,82-26,1983,21
    BİST-10071 738,43143,45-5 078,76
    RTS935,98-11,095,21

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0977-0,0049-0,0129
    USD/GBP1,3109-0,0124-0,0202
    JPY/USD106,130,312,93
    RUB/USD64,79840,47930,9249
    TRY/USD3,066-0,00340,1883
    CNY/USD6,67950,0040,0315
