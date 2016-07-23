Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.07.2016)

23 July, 2016 10:59

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 45,69 -0,51 -3,99 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 44,19 -0,56 -4,14 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 338,9 7,9 6,1 Indices Dow-Jones 18 570,85 53,62 640,86 S&P 500 2 175,03 9,86 76,17 Nasdaq 5 100,16 26,26 257,49 Nikkei 16 627,25 -182,97 1 051,33 Dax 10 147,46 -8,75 467,37 FTSE 100 6 730,48 30,59 226,15 CAC 40 INDEX 4 381,1 4,85 143,62 Shanghai Composite 3 012,82 -26,19 83,21 BİST-100 71 738,43 143,45 -5 078,76 RTS 935,98 -11,09 5,21 Currency USD/EUR 1,0977 -0,0049 -0,0129 USD/GBP 1,3109 -0,0124 -0,0202 JPY/USD 106,13 0,31 2,93 RUB/USD 64,7984 0,4793 0,9249 TRY/USD 3,066 -0,0034 0,1883 CNY/USD 6,6795 0,004 0,0315