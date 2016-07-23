Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (23.07.2016)

Baku. 23 July. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|In comparison with previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|45,69
|-0,51
|-3,99
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|44,19
|-0,56
|-4,14
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 338,9
|7,9
|6,1
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 570,85
|53,62
|640,86
|S&P 500
|2 175,03
|9,86
|76,17
|Nasdaq
|5 100,16
|26,26
|257,49
|Nikkei
|16 627,25
|-182,97
|1 051,33
|Dax
|10 147,46
|-8,75
|467,37
|FTSE 100
|6 730,48
|30,59
|226,15
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 381,1
|4,85
|143,62
|Shanghai Composite
|3 012,82
|-26,19
|83,21
|BİST-100
|71 738,43
|143,45
|-5 078,76
|RTS
|935,98
|-11,09
|5,21
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0977
|-0,0049
|-0,0129
|USD/GBP
|1,3109
|-0,0124
|-0,0202
|JPY/USD
|106,13
|0,31
|2,93
|RUB/USD
|64,7984
|0,4793
|0,9249
|TRY/USD
|3,066
|-0,0034
|0,1883
|CNY/USD
|6,6795
|0,004
|0,0315
