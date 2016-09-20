Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.09.2016)

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
Comodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|45,95
|0,18
|8,91
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|43,3
|0,27
|6,02
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1317,8
|4,6
|-115,3
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18120,17
|-3,63
|695,14
|S&P 500
|2139,12
|-0,04
|95,18
|Nasdaq
|5235,03
|-9,54
|227,62
|Nikkei
|16519,29
|0
|-2514,42
|Dax
|10373,87
|97,7
|-369,14
|FTSE 100
|6813,55
|103,27
|571,23
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4394,19
|61,74
|-242,87
|Shanghai Composite
|3026,05
|23,201
|-513,13
|Bist 100
|77670,75
|1650,46
|5943,76
|RTS
|969,75
|8,34
|212,71
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1175
|0,002
|0,0319
|USD/GBP
|1,303
|0,0028
|-0,1716
|JPY/USD
|101,93
|-0,36
|-18,62
|RUB/USD
|64,638
|-0,647
|-7,8829
|TRY/USD
|2,9764
|-0,004
|0,055
|CNY/USD
|6,6685
|-0,0062
|0,1748
Tural İbadlı
