    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (20.09.2016)

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ 

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Comodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)45,950,188,91
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)43,30,276,02
    Gold (USD/ounce)1317,84,6-115,3

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones18120,17-3,63695,14
    S&P 5002139,12-0,0495,18
    Nasdaq5235,03-9,54227,62
    Nikkei16519,290-2514,42
    Dax10373,8797,7-369,14
    FTSE 1006813,55103,27571,23
    CAC 40 INDEX4394,1961,74-242,87
    Shanghai Composite3026,0523,201-513,13
    Bist 10077670,751650,465943,76
    RTS969,758,34212,71

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,11750,0020,0319
    USD/GBP1,3030,0028-0,1716
    JPY/USD101,93-0,36-18,62
    RUB/USD64,638-0,647-7,8829
    TRY/USD2,9764-0,0040,055
    CNY/USD6,6685-0,00620,1748
