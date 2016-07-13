Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (13.07.2016)

13 July, 2016 09:18

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 48,47 2,22 11,43 WTI crude (USD/barrel) 46,8 2,04 9,52 Gold (USD/ounce) 1335,3 -21,3 -97,8 İndices Dow-Jones 18347,67 120,74 922,64 S&P 500 2152,14 14,98 108,2 Nasdaq 5022,82 34,18 15,41 Nikkei 16095,65 386,83 -2938,06 Dax 9964,07 130,66 -778,94 FTSE 100 6680,69 -2,17 438,37 CAC 40 INDEX 4331,38 66,85 -305,68 Shanghai Composite 3049,38 54,46 -489,8 Bist 100 81141,57 1906,62 9414,58 RTS 955,41 14,06 198,37 Currency USD/EUR 1,1061 0,0003 0,0205 USD/GBP 1,3247 0,0249 -0,1499 JPY/USD 104,69 1,89 -15,86 RUB/USD 63,795 -0,4494 -8,7259 TRY/USD 2,8869 -0,0176 -0,0345 CNY/USD 6,6885 -0,0075 0,1948