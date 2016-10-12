 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.10.2016)

    Brent oil - 52,41 USD/barrel

     Last priceCompared to the previous day's priceCompared to beginning of the year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)52,41-0,7315,37
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)50,79-0,5613,51
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 255,9-4,5-177,2
    İIndices   
    Dow-Jones18 128,66-200,38703,63
    S&P 5002 136,73-26,9392,79
    Nasdaq5 246,79-79,89239,38
    Nikkei17 024,76164,67-2 008,95
    Dax10 577,16-46,92-165,85
    FTSE 1007 070,88-26,62828,56
    CAC 40 INDEX4 471,74-25,52-165,32
    Shanghai Composite3 065,2517,11-473,93
    Bist 10077 643,59-191,75 916,6
    RTS1 005,48-12,4248,44

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,1054-0,00850,0198
    USD/GBP1,2123-0,0239-0,2623
    JPY/USD103,51-0,1-17,04
    RUB/USD62,690,7671-9,8309
    TRY/USD3,08390,01160,1625
    CNY/USD6,7220,01450,2283
