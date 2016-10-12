Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.10.2016)

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to the previous day's price Compared to beginning of the year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 52,41 -0,73 15,37 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 50,79 -0,56 13,51 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 255,9 -4,5 -177,2 İIndices Dow-Jones 18 128,66 -200,38 703,63 S&P 500 2 136,73 -26,93 92,79 Nasdaq 5 246,79 -79,89 239,38 Nikkei 17 024,76 164,67 -2 008,95 Dax 10 577,16 -46,92 -165,85 FTSE 100 7 070,88 -26,62 828,56 CAC 40 INDEX 4 471,74 -25,52 -165,32 Shanghai Composite 3 065,25 17,11 -473,93 Bist 100 77 643,59 -191,7 5 916,6 RTS 1 005,48 -12,4 248,44 Currency USD/EUR 1,1054 -0,0085 0,0198 USD/GBP 1,2123 -0,0239 -0,2623 JPY/USD 103,51 -0,1 -17,04 RUB/USD 62,69 0,7671 -9,8309 TRY/USD 3,0839 0,0116 0,1625 CNY/USD 6,722 0,0145 0,2283