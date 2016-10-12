Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.10.2016)

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of the year
Commodity
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|52,41
|-0,73
|15,37
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|50,79
|-0,56
|13,51
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 255,9
|-4,5
|-177,2
|İIndices
|Dow-Jones
|18 128,66
|-200,38
|703,63
|S&P 500
|2 136,73
|-26,93
|92,79
|Nasdaq
|5 246,79
|-79,89
|239,38
|Nikkei
|17 024,76
|164,67
|-2 008,95
|Dax
|10 577,16
|-46,92
|-165,85
|FTSE 100
|7 070,88
|-26,62
|828,56
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 471,74
|-25,52
|-165,32
|Shanghai Composite
|3 065,25
|17,11
|-473,93
|Bist 100
|77 643,59
|-191,7
|5 916,6
|RTS
|1 005,48
|-12,4
|248,44
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1054
|-0,0085
|0,0198
|USD/GBP
|1,2123
|-0,0239
|-0,2623
|JPY/USD
|103,51
|-0,1
|-17,04
|RUB/USD
|62,69
|0,7671
|-9,8309
|TRY/USD
|3,0839
|0,0116
|0,1625
|CNY/USD
|6,722
|0,0145
|0,2283
Tural İbadlıNews Author
Share in Facebook