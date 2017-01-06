Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.01.2017)

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|Compared to beginning of year
|Currency
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|56,89
|0,43
|0,07
|WTI oil (USD/barrel)
|53,76
|0,5
|0,04
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 181,3
|16
|31,3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|19 899,29
|-42,87
|136,69
|S&P 500
|2 269
|-1,75
|30,17
|Nasdaq
|5 487,94
|10,94
|104,83
|Nikkei
|19 520,69
|-73,47
|406,32
|Dax
|11 584,94
|0,63
|103,88
|FTSE 100
|7 195,31
|241,1
|52,48
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 900,64
|136,57
|38,33
|Shanghai Composite
|3 165,41
|6,62
|61,77
|Bist 100
|76 386,3
|242,71
|-1 752,36
|RTS
|1 180,31
|3,62
|27,98
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,0607
|0,0118
|-0,9909
|USD/GBP
|1,2419
|0,0096
|0,0081
|JPY/USD
|115,35
|-1,9
|-3,94
|RUB/USD
|59,3448
|-1,0265
|-1,9282
|TRY/USD
|3,5932
|0,0211
|0,0655
|CNY/USD
|6,8767
|-0,0575
|-0,0683
Tural İbadlıNews Author
