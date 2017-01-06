Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.01.2017)

6 January, 2017 10:15

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last price Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year Currency Brent oil (USD/barrel) 56,89 0,43 0,07 WTI oil (USD/barrel) 53,76 0,5 0,04 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 181,3 16 31,3 Indices Dow-Jones 19 899,29 -42,87 136,69 S&P 500 2 269 -1,75 30,17 Nasdaq 5 487,94 10,94 104,83 Nikkei 19 520,69 -73,47 406,32 Dax 11 584,94 0,63 103,88 FTSE 100 7 195,31 241,1 52,48 CAC 40 INDEX 4 900,64 136,57 38,33 Shanghai Composite 3 165,41 6,62 61,77 Bist 100 76 386,3 242,71 -1 752,36 RTS 1 180,31 3,62 27,98 Currency USD/EUR 1,0607 0,0118 -0,9909 USD/GBP 1,2419 0,0096 0,0081 JPY/USD 115,35 -1,9 -3,94 RUB/USD 59,3448 -1,0265 -1,9282 TRY/USD 3,5932 0,0211 0,0655 CNY/USD 6,8767 -0,0575 -0,0683