 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.01.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 56,89 AZN

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year
    Currency   
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)56,890,430,07
    WTI oil (USD/barrel)53,760,50,04
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 181,31631,3
    Indices    
    Dow-Jones19 899,29-42,87136,69
    S&P 5002 269-1,7530,17
    Nasdaq5 487,9410,94104,83
    Nikkei19 520,69-73,47406,32
    Dax11 584,940,63103,88
    FTSE 1007 195,31241,152,48
    CAC 40 INDEX4 900,64136,5738,33
    Shanghai Composite3 165,416,6261,77
    Bist 10076 386,3242,71-1 752,36
    RTS1 180,313,6227,98
    Currency   
    USD/EUR1,06070,0118-0,9909
    USD/GBP1,24190,00960,0081
    JPY/USD115,35-1,9-3,94
    RUB/USD59,3448-1,0265-1,9282
    TRY/USD3,59320,02110,0655
    CNY/USD6,8767-0,0575-0,0683
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi