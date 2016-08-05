Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.08.2016)

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/
Commodity
|Last price
|In comparison with
previous day price
|In comparison with beginning of year
|Brent oil (USD/barrel)
|43,91
|-0,38
|6,87
|WTI oil (USDr/barrel)
|41,58
|-0,35
|4,3
|Gold (USD/ounce)
|1 367,50
|0,1
|-65,6
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|18 352,05
|-2,95
|927,02
|S&P 500
|2 164,25
|0,46
|120,31
|Nasdaq
|5 166,25
|6,51
|158,84
|Nikkei
|16 213,36
|26,78
|-2 752,04
|Dax
|10 227,86
|57,65
|-515,15
|FTSE 100
|6 740,16
|105,76
|497,84
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 345,63
|24,55
|-291,43
|Shanghai Composite
|2 979,38
|-3,98
|-559,80
|Bist 100
|76 125,64
|1573,49
|4 998,65
|RTS
|927,50
|16,96
|170,46
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1134
|0,0004
|0,0278
|USD/GBP
|1,3133
|0,0025
|-0,1613
|JPY/USD
|101,13
|0,09
|-19,42
|RUB/USD
|65,7809
|-0,4825
|-6,74
|TRY/USD
|3,0101
|-0,0007
|0,0887
|CNY/USD
|6,6477
|0,0055
|0,1541
