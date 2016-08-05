Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.08.2016)

5 August, 2016 09:32

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Commodity Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with beginning of year

Brent oil (USD/barrel) 43,91 -0,38 6,87 WTI oil (USDr/barrel) 41,58 -0,35 4,3 Gold (USD/ounce) 1 367,50 0,1 -65,6 Indices Dow-Jones 18 352,05 -2,95 927,02 S&P 500 2 164,25 0,46 120,31 Nasdaq 5 166,25 6,51 158,84 Nikkei 16 213,36 26,78 -2 752,04 Dax 10 227,86 57,65 -515,15 FTSE 100 6 740,16 105,76 497,84 CAC 40 INDEX 4 345,63 24,55 -291,43 Shanghai Composite 2 979,38 -3,98 -559,80 Bist 100 76 125,64 1573,49 4 998,65 RTS 927,50 16,96 170,46 Currency USD/EUR 1,1134 0,0004 0,0278 USD/GBP 1,3133 0,0025 -0,1613 JPY/USD 101,13 0,09 -19,42 RUB/USD 65,7809 -0,4825 -6,74 TRY/USD 3,0101 -0,0007 0,0887 CNY/USD 6,6477 0,0055 0,1541