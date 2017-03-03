 Top
    Close photo mode

    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (03.03.2017)

    Brent oil now makes 55,08 USD/barrel

    Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/

     Last priceCompared to previous day's priceCompared to beginning of year

    Commodity

    		   
    Brent (USD/barrel)55,08-1,28-1,74
    WTI (USD/barrel)52,61-1,22-1,11
    Gold (USD/ounce)1 232,9-17,182,9

    Indices

    		   
    Dow-Jones21 002,97-112,581 240,37
    S&P 5002 381,92-14,04143,09
    Nasdaq5 861,22-42,81478,11
    Nikkei19 564,8171,26450,43
    Dax12 059,57-7,62578,51
    FTSE 1007 382,35-0,55239,52
    CAC 40 INDEX4 963,82,97101,49
    Shanghai Composite3 230,03-16,9126,39
    Bist 10089 933,88613,6311 795,22
    RTS1 099,82-9,57-52,51

    Currency

    		   
    USD/EUR1,0507-0,004-0,0009
    USD/GBP1,2267-0,0026-0,0071
    JPY/USD114,410,68-4,88
    RUB/USD58,85550,536-2,4175
    TRY/USD3,7280,07450,2003
    CNY/USD6,88990,008-0,0551
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi