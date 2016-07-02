 Top
    Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.07.2016)

    Brent oil - 50,35 USD/barrel

     Last priceIn comparison with
    previous day price    		In comparison with
    beginning of year
    Commodity
    Brent oil (USD/barrel)50,350,6713,31
    WTI (USD/barrel)48,990,6611,71
    Gold (USD/ounce)1320,6-12,2-112,5
    İndices
    Dow-Jones17949,3719,38524,34
    S&P 5002102,954,0959,01
    Nasdaq4862,5719,9-144,84
    Nikkei15682,48106,56-3351,23
    Dax9776,1295,13-966,89
    FTSE 1006577,8373,5335,51
    CAC 40 INDEX4273,9636,48-363,1
    Shanghai Composite2932,482,87-606,7
    Bist 10077952,111134,926225,12
    RTS933,322,55176,28
    Currency
    USD/EUR1,11360,0030,028
    USD/GBP1,3267-0,0044-0,1479
    JPY/USD102,61-0,59-17,94
    RUB/USD63,7746-0,0989-8,7463
    TRY/USD2,90180,0241-0,0196
    CNY/USD6,65970,01170,166
