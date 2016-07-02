Main indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (02.07.2016)

2 July, 2016 10:17

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Last price In comparison with

previous day price In comparison with

beginning of year Commodity Brent oil (USD/barrel) 50,35 0,67 13,31 WTI (USD/barrel) 48,99 0,66 11,71 Gold (USD/ounce) 1320,6 -12,2 -112,5 İndices Dow-Jones 17949,37 19,38 524,34 S&P 500 2102,95 4,09 59,01 Nasdaq 4862,57 19,9 -144,84 Nikkei 15682,48 106,56 -3351,23 Dax 9776,12 95,13 -966,89 FTSE 100 6577,83 73,5 335,51 CAC 40 INDEX 4273,96 36,48 -363,1 Shanghai Composite 2932,48 2,87 -606,7 Bist 100 77952,11 1134,92 6225,12 RTS 933,32 2,55 176,28 Currency USD/EUR 1,1136 0,003 0,028 USD/GBP 1,3267 -0,0044 -0,1479 JPY/USD 102,61 -0,59 -17,94 RUB/USD 63,7746 -0,0989 -8,7463 TRY/USD 2,9018 0,0241 -0,0196 CNY/USD 6,6597 0,0117 0,166