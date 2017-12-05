 Top
    Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.12.2017)

    Brent crude oil now makes $ 62,45/barrel

    Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/

    Last price  Compared to previous day's price Compared to beginning of year

    Commodity
    Brent (dollar/barrel) 62,45 - 1,28 5,63
    WTI (dollar/barrel) 57,47 - 0,89 3,75
    Gold (dollar/ounce) 1277,7 - 4,6 127,7
    Indices
    Dow-Jones 24 290,05 58,46 4 527,45
    S&P 500 2 639,44 - 2,78 400,61
    Nasdaq 6 775,37 - 72,22 1 392,26
    Nikkei 22 707,16 - 111,87 3 592,79
    Dax 13 058,55 197,06 1 577,49
    FTSE 100 7 338,97 38,48 196,14
    CAC 40 INDEX 5 389,29 72,41 526,98
    Shanghai Composite 3309,62 - 8 205,98
    BIST 100 105 214,87 1 655,89 27 076,21
    RTS 1 133,87 0,54 - 18,46
    Currency
    USD/EUR 1,1866 - 0,003 0,135
    USD/GBP 1,3470 - 0,0007 0,1132
    JPY/USD 112,41 0,24 - 6,88
    RUB/USD 58,8013 - 0,0938 - 2,4717
    TRY/USD 3,8747 - 0,0392 0,347
    CNY/USD 6,6198 0,0035 - 0,3252
