Main indicators of the world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.12.2017)

5 December
|Last price
|Compared to previous day's price
|
Compared to beginning of year
|
Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62,45
|- 1,28
|5,63
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|57,47
|- 0,89
|3,75
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1277,7
|- 4,6
|127,7
|
Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 290,05
|58,46
|4 527,45
|S&P 500
|2 639,44
|- 2,78
|400,61
|Nasdaq
|6 775,37
|- 72,22
|1 392,26
|Nikkei
|22 707,16
|- 111,87
|3 592,79
|Dax
|13 058,55
|197,06
|1 577,49
|FTSE 100
|7 338,97
|38,48
|196,14
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5 389,29
|72,41
|526,98
|Shanghai Composite
|3309,62
|- 8
|205,98
|BIST 100
|105 214,87
|1 655,89
|27 076,21
|RTS
|1 133,87
|0,54
|- 18,46
|
Currency
|USD/EUR
|1,1866
|- 0,003
|0,135
|USD/GBP
|1,3470
|- 0,0007
|0,1132
|JPY/USD
|112,41
|0,24
|- 6,88
|RUB/USD
|58,8013
|- 0,0938
|- 2,4717
|TRY/USD
|3,8747
|- 0,0392
|0,347
|CNY/USD
|6,6198
|0,0035
|- 0,3252
Namiq HüseynovNews Author
