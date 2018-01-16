Level of dollarization of bank resources decreases in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The level of dollarization of bank deposits of the Azerbaijani population made 68.99% as of December 1, 2017. This figure was 69.92% at the beginning of November and 79.63% as of January 1, 2017.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), dollarization rate in the total deposit base made 72.08% to December 1, while 74.44% to November 1 and 75.29% to January 1, also, 75.58% in the same period of 2016.

Dollarization level in the structure of loans was equal to 40.63% as of December 1, 2017, 41.14% to November 1, also, 47.32% to January 1 and 47.15% to December 1, 2016.

Analytical Group of Report News Agency forecasts that dollarization level will continue to decline in 2018.