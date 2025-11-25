Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.11.2025)
Finance
- 25 November, 2025
- 09:50
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
63.09
|
0.53
|
- 11.55
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.61
|
0.55
|
- 13.11
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,177.80
|
61.80
|
1,536.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,448.27
|
202.86
|
3,904.05
|
S&P 500
|
6,705.12
|
102.13
|
823.49
|
Nasdaq
|
22,872.01
|
598.93
|
3,561.22
|
Nikkei
|
48,635.01
|
9.13
|
8,740.47
|
Dax
|
23,239.18
|
147.31
|
3,330.04
|
FTSE 100
|
9,534.91
|
- 4.80
|
1,361.89
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
7,959.67
|
- 22.98
|
578.93
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,880.22
|
45.33
|
528.46
|
Bist 100
|
10,888.02
|
- 34.84
|
1,057.46
|
RTS
|
1,059.72
|
- 10.63
|
166.50
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1515
|
0.0002
|
0.1161
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3097
|
- 0.0002
|
0.0581
|
JPY/USD
|
156.8100
|
0.4000
|
- 0.3900
|
RUB/USD
|
78.5432
|
- 0.5231
|
- 34.9768
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4455
|
0.0075
|
7.0855
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0952
|
- 0.0100
|
- 0.2048
