    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 09:50
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    63.09

    0.53

    - 11.55

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.61

    0.55

    - 13.11

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,177.80

    61.80

    1,536.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,448.27

    202.86

    3,904.05

    S&P 500

    6,705.12

    102.13

    823.49

    Nasdaq

    22,872.01

    598.93

    3,561.22

    Nikkei

    48,635.01

    9.13

    8,740.47

    Dax

    23,239.18

    147.31

    3,330.04

    FTSE 100

    9,534.91

    - 4.80

    1,361.89

    CAC 40 INDEX

    7,959.67

    - 22.98

    578.93

    Shanghai Composite

    3,880.22

    45.33

    528.46

    Bist 100

    10,888.02

    - 34.84

    1,057.46

    RTS

    1,059.72

    - 10.63

    166.50

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1515

    0.0002

    0.1161

    USD/GBP

    1.3097

    - 0.0002

    0.0581

    JPY/USD

    156.8100

    0.4000

    - 0.3900

    RUB/USD

    78.5432

    - 0.5231

    - 34.9768

    TRY/USD

    42.4455

    0.0075

    7.0855

    CNY/USD

    7.0952

    - 0.0100

    - 0.2048
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (25.11.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (25.11.2025)

