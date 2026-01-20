Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.01.2026)

    Finance
    • 20 January, 2026
    • 09:56
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.01.2026)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.10

    -0.03

    3.25

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    59.58

    0.14

    2.16

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,692.10

    96.70

    351.00

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    49,359.33

    0.00

    1,296.04

    S&P 500

    6,940.01

    0.00

    94.51

    Nasdaq

    23,515.39

    0.00

    273.40

    Nikkei

    52,927.55

    -1 008.62

    2,588.07

    Dax

    24,959.06

    -338.07

    468.65

    FTSE 100

    10,195.35

    -39.94

    263.97

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,112.02

    -146.92

    -37.48

    Shanghai Composite

    4,114.66

    12.75

    145.82

    Bist 100

    12,747.88

    79.36

    1,486.36

    RTS

    1,114.20

    7.74

    0.07

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1660

    0.0062

    -0.0085

    USD/GBP

    1.3437

    0.0057

    -0.0036

    JPY/USD

    158.0700

    -0.0500

    1.6200

    RUB/USD

    77.5000

    -0.4567

    -1.2500

    TRY/USD

    43.2792

    -0.0005

    0.3230

    CNY/USD

    6.9606

    -0.0097

    -0.0284
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (20.01.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (20.01.2025)

    Latest News

    11:33

    Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, water

    Other countries
    11:21
    Video

    Haber Global prepares video material on January 20 tragedy

    Domestic policy
    11:12
    Photo

    Azerbaijani government officials visit Alley of Martyrs

    Domestic policy
    11:07

    Lithuanian President shares post regarding January 20 tragedy

    Foreign policy
    10:53

    Turkish MFA honors memory of January 20 victims

    Foreign policy
    10:40

    Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest Japan

    Other countries
    10:32

    Jeyhun Bayramov: 'We're constantly working with Azerbaijani citizens in Iran'

    Domestic policy
    10:26

    Moldova proceeds with withdrawal from Russia-led CIS group

    Other countries
    10:12

    Rubio praises Azerbaijan's fuel shipments to Armenia

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed