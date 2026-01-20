Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (20.01.2026)
Finance
- 20 January, 2026
- 09:56
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.10
|
-0.03
|
3.25
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
59.58
|
0.14
|
2.16
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,692.10
|
96.70
|
351.00
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
49,359.33
|
0.00
|
1,296.04
|
S&P 500
|
6,940.01
|
0.00
|
94.51
|
Nasdaq
|
23,515.39
|
0.00
|
273.40
|
Nikkei
|
52,927.55
|
-1 008.62
|
2,588.07
|
Dax
|
24,959.06
|
-338.07
|
468.65
|
FTSE 100
|
10,195.35
|
-39.94
|
263.97
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,112.02
|
-146.92
|
-37.48
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,114.66
|
12.75
|
145.82
|
Bist 100
|
12,747.88
|
79.36
|
1,486.36
|
RTS
|
1,114.20
|
7.74
|
0.07
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1660
|
0.0062
|
-0.0085
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3437
|
0.0057
|
-0.0036
|
JPY/USD
|
158.0700
|
-0.0500
|
1.6200
|
RUB/USD
|
77.5000
|
-0.4567
|
-1.2500
|
TRY/USD
|
43.2792
|
-0.0005
|
0.3230
|
CNY/USD
|
6.9606
|
-0.0097
|
-0.0284
Latest News
11:33
Russia shells Kyiv, leaving several thousand homes without heat, waterOther countries
11:21
Video
Haber Global prepares video material on January 20 tragedyDomestic policy
11:12
Photo
Azerbaijani government officials visit Alley of MartyrsDomestic policy
11:07
Lithuanian President shares post regarding January 20 tragedyForeign policy
10:53
Turkish MFA honors memory of January 20 victimsForeign policy
10:40
Helicopter carrying 3 people missing in southwest JapanOther countries
10:32
Jeyhun Bayramov: 'We're constantly working with Azerbaijani citizens in Iran'Domestic policy
10:26
Moldova proceeds with withdrawal from Russia-led CIS groupOther countries
10:12