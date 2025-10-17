Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 09:09
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    61.03

    - 1.46

    - 13.61

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    57.43

    - 1.45

    - 14.29

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,375.50

    123.60

    1,734.50

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    45,952.24

    - 301.07

    3,408.02

    S&P 500

    6,629.07

    - 41.99

    747.44

    Nasdaq

    22,562.54

    - 107.54

    3,251.75

    Nikkei

    47,631.52

    - 565.11

    7,736.98

    Dax

    24,272.19

    90.82

    4,363.05

    FTSE 100

    9,436.09

    11.34

    1,263.07

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,188.59

    111.59

    807.85

    Shanghai Composite

    3,877.20

    - 38.90

    525.44

    Bist 100

    10,370.78

    - 93.70

    540.22

    RTS

    1,038.78

    21.77

    145.56

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1710

    0.0053

    0.1356

    USD/GBP

    1.3452

    0.0036

    0.0936

    JPY/USD

    150.0900

    - 0.8700

    - 7.1100

    RUB/USD

    79.7996

    1.5491

    - 33.7204

    TRY/USD

    41.9459

    0.1004

    6.5859

    CNY/USD

    7.1233

    -0.0029

    - 0.1767
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (17.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (17.10.2025)

    Latest News

    10:18

    Azerbaijan's electricity output reaches 21.8B kWh in Jan–Sep 2025

    Energy
    10:11

    Indian refiners buy first Guyanese oil from Exxon

    Other countries
    10:02

    Trump-Zelenskyy meeting to take place in informal setting over dinner

    Other countries
    09:58

    EU agrees on €1.5B defense industry program for 2025–2027

    Other countries
    09:50

    Brussels eyes €25B more in Russian state assets across EU

    Other countries
    09:37

    Ace Frehley, Kiss lead guitarist and band's cofounder, dies aged 74

    Show business
    09:32

    Mongolian prime minister resigns after four months

    Other countries
    09:27

    New Zealand reimposes sanctions on Iran over nuclear non-compliance

    Other countries
    09:21

    CBA currency exchange rates (17.10.2025)

    Finance
    All News Feed