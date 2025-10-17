Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (17.10.2025)
Finance
- 17 October, 2025
- 09:09
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
61.03
|
- 1.46
|
- 13.61
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
57.43
|
- 1.45
|
- 14.29
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,375.50
|
123.60
|
1,734.50
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
45,952.24
|
- 301.07
|
3,408.02
|
S&P 500
|
6,629.07
|
- 41.99
|
747.44
|
Nasdaq
|
22,562.54
|
- 107.54
|
3,251.75
|
Nikkei
|
47,631.52
|
- 565.11
|
7,736.98
|
Dax
|
24,272.19
|
90.82
|
4,363.05
|
FTSE 100
|
9,436.09
|
11.34
|
1,263.07
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,188.59
|
111.59
|
807.85
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,877.20
|
- 38.90
|
525.44
|
Bist 100
|
10,370.78
|
- 93.70
|
540.22
|
RTS
|
1,038.78
|
21.77
|
145.56
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1710
|
0.0053
|
0.1356
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3452
|
0.0036
|
0.0936
|
JPY/USD
|
150.0900
|
- 0.8700
|
- 7.1100
|
RUB/USD
|
79.7996
|
1.5491
|
- 33.7204
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9459
|
0.1004
|
6.5859
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1233
|
-0.0029
|
- 0.1767
