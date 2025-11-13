Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2025)
Finance
- 13 November, 2025
- 08:57
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.68
|
- 2.28
|
- 11.96
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.42
|
- 2.42
|
- 13.30
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,214.20
|
98.80
|
1,573.20
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
48,254.82
|
326.86
|
5,710.60
|
S&P 500
|
6,850.92
|
4.31
|
969.29
|
Nasdaq
|
23,406.46
|
- 61.84
|
4,095.67
|
Nikkei
|
51,149.82
|
387.88
|
11,255.28
|
Dax
|
24,381.46
|
293.40
|
4,472.32
|
FTSE 100
|
9,911.42
|
11.82
|
1,738.40
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,241.24
|
85.01
|
860.50
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,017.94
|
17.09
|
666.18
|
Bist 100
|
10,640.86
|
64.41
|
810.30
|
RTS
|
982.92
|
-10.73
|
89.70
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1588
|
0.0016
|
0.1234
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3122
|
- 0.0009
|
0.0606
|
JPY/USD
|
154.8500
|
0.3000
|
- 2.3500
|
RUB/USD
|
81.1774
|
0.2062
|
- 32.3426
|
TRY/USD
|
42.2515
|
0.0127
|
6.8915
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1028
|
- 0.0165
|
- 0.1972
