    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2025)

    Finance
    • 13 November, 2025
    • 08:57
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (13.11.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.68

    - 2.28

    - 11.96

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.42

    - 2.42

    - 13.30

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,214.20

    98.80

    1,573.20

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    48,254.82

    326.86

    5,710.60

    S&P 500

    6,850.92

    4.31

    969.29

    Nasdaq

    23,406.46

    - 61.84

    4,095.67

    Nikkei

    51,149.82

    387.88

    11,255.28

    Dax

    24,381.46

    293.40

    4,472.32

    FTSE 100

    9,911.42

    11.82

    1,738.40

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,241.24

    85.01

    860.50

    Shanghai Composite

    4,017.94

    17.09

    666.18

    Bist 100

    10,640.86

    64.41

    810.30

    RTS

    982.92

    -10.73

    89.70

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1588

    0.0016

    0.1234

    USD/GBP

    1.3122

    - 0.0009

    0.0606

    JPY/USD

    154.8500

    0.3000

    - 2.3500

    RUB/USD

    81.1774

    0.2062

    - 32.3426

    TRY/USD

    42.2515

    0.0127

    6.8915

    CNY/USD

    7.1028

    - 0.0165

    - 0.1972
