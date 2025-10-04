Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 09:29
    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.53

    0.03

    -10.11

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.88

    0.03

    -10.84

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,908.90

    40.30

    1,267.90

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    46,758.28

    238.56

    4,214.06

    S&P 500

    6,715.79

    0.44

    834.16

    Nasdaq

    22,780.51

    -63.54

    3,469.72

    Nikkei

    45,769.50

    65.04

    5,874.96

    Dax

    24,378.80

    -43.76

    4,469.66

    FTSE 100

    9,491.25

    63.52

    1,318.23

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,081.54

    24.91

    700.80

    Shanghai Composite

    3,882.78

    0.00

    531.02

    Bist 100

    10,858.52

    -224.11

    1,027.96

    RTS

    1,001.86

    -21.68

    108.64

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1742

    0.0021

    0.1388

    USD/GBP

    1.3480

    0.0043

    0.0964

    JPY/USD

    147.4700

    -0.2600

    -9.7300

    RUB/USD

    82.2743

    -0.1921

    -31.2457

    TRY/USD

    41.6560

    -0.0168

    6.2960

    CNY/USD

    7.1214

    0.0000

    -0.1786
    key indicators stock market currency market
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (04.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (04.10.2025)

