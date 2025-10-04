US official: Azerbaijan plays key role in Trans-Caspian corridor Foreign policy

Azeri Light oil price rises to $69.21 per barrel Energy

IDF reportedly ordered to halt Gaza City offensive Other countries

Trump administration planning 7,500-person refugee ceiling, sources say Other countries

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.10.2025) Finance

Local government elections get underway in Georgia Region

Video President Ilham Aliyev shares post on anniversary of liberation of Jabrayil city Domestic policy

Five years pass since first missile attack on Ganja during Second Karabakh War Domestic policy