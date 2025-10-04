Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (04.10.2025)
Finance
- 04 October, 2025
- 09:29
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.53
|
0.03
|
-10.11
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.88
|
0.03
|
-10.84
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,908.90
|
40.30
|
1,267.90
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
46,758.28
|
238.56
|
4,214.06
|
S&P 500
|
6,715.79
|
0.44
|
834.16
|
Nasdaq
|
22,780.51
|
-63.54
|
3,469.72
|
Nikkei
|
45,769.50
|
65.04
|
5,874.96
|
Dax
|
24,378.80
|
-43.76
|
4,469.66
|
FTSE 100
|
9,491.25
|
63.52
|
1,318.23
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,081.54
|
24.91
|
700.80
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,882.78
|
0.00
|
531.02
|
Bist 100
|
10,858.52
|
-224.11
|
1,027.96
|
RTS
|
1,001.86
|
-21.68
|
108.64
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1742
|
0.0021
|
0.1388
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3480
|
0.0043
|
0.0964
|
JPY/USD
|
147.4700
|
-0.2600
|
-9.7300
|
RUB/USD
|
82.2743
|
-0.1921
|
-31.2457
|
TRY/USD
|
41.6560
|
-0.0168
|
6.2960
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1214
|
0.0000
|
-0.1786
