    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.12.2025)

    Finance
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 08:57
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.12.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    62.49

    - 0.72

    - 12.15

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    58.69

    - 0.71

    - 13.03

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,252.10

    5.60

    1,611.10

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,474.46

    185.13

    4,930.24

    S&P 500

    6,829.37

    16.74

    947.74

    Nasdaq

    23,413.67

    137.75

    4,102.88

    Nikkei

    50,033.72

    608.91

    10,139.18

    Dax

    23,710.86

    121.42

    3,801.72

    FTSE 100

    9,701.80

    - 0.73

    1,528.78

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,074.61

    - 22.39

    693.87

    Shanghai Composite

    3,894.22

    1.67

    542.46

    Bist 100

    11,123.47

    7.02

    1,292.91

    RTS

    1,084.68

    - 4.65

    191.46

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1639

    0.0027

    0.1285

    USD/GBP

    1.3229

    0.0010

    0.0713

    JPY/USD

    155.7100

    0.0800

    - 1.4900

    RUB/USD

    77.1996

    - 0.5071

    - 36.3204

    TRY/USD

    42.4805

    0.0197

    7.1205

    CNY/USD

    7.0651

    - 0.0095

    - 0.2349
    key indicators stock currency markets
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (03.12.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (03.12.2025)

