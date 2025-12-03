Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.12.2025)
Finance
- 03 December, 2025
- 08:57
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
62.49
|
- 0.72
|
- 12.15
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
58.69
|
- 0.71
|
- 13.03
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,252.10
|
5.60
|
1,611.10
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,474.46
|
185.13
|
4,930.24
|
S&P 500
|
6,829.37
|
16.74
|
947.74
|
Nasdaq
|
23,413.67
|
137.75
|
4,102.88
|
Nikkei
|
50,033.72
|
608.91
|
10,139.18
|
Dax
|
23,710.86
|
121.42
|
3,801.72
|
FTSE 100
|
9,701.80
|
- 0.73
|
1,528.78
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,074.61
|
- 22.39
|
693.87
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,894.22
|
1.67
|
542.46
|
Bist 100
|
11,123.47
|
7.02
|
1,292.91
|
RTS
|
1,084.68
|
- 4.65
|
191.46
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1639
|
0.0027
|
0.1285
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3229
|
0.0010
|
0.0713
|
JPY/USD
|
155.7100
|
0.0800
|
- 1.4900
|
RUB/USD
|
77.1996
|
- 0.5071
|
- 36.3204
|
TRY/USD
|
42.4805
|
0.0197
|
7.1205
|
CNY/USD
|
7.0651
|
- 0.0095
|
- 0.2349
