Video Azerbaijan takes part in naval exercise hosted by Türkiye Military

CBA currency exchange rates (03.12.2025) Finance

UN: Global economic growth to slow to 2.6% in 2025 Other countries

Trump says he's terminating any Biden pardons signed with autopen Other countries

Jeyhun Bayramov congratulates his Gambian counterpart on his appointment as FM Foreign policy

Drone debris sparks fire at oil depot in Russia's Tambov region Region

Erling Haaland sets Premier League's 100-goal record Football

Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (03.12.2025) Finance