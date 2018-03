Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Petkim's main shareholder "SOCAR Turkey Energy Inc." (STEAŞ), sold shares in total volume of 5% in Istanbul Stock Exchange in 2015.

"Report" informs President of "SOCAR Turkey Energy Inc" Kenan Yavuz shared this on social networks.

K. Yavuz announced that the share of sales was due to the demand of the market.

" Shares of SOCAR Turkey in Petkim will not fall down below 51% "- said the official of SOCAR.