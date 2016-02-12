International Bank of Azerbaijan increases authorized capital by half a billion manat

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Shareholders of International Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (IBAR) held an extraordinary general meeting. The meeting discussed the possibility of increasing the share capital and number of procedural issues.

Report informs referring to the bank, at the general meeting decided to increase the authorized capital of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, by the issue of shares for 500 million AZN and hereby bringing it to 1 billion 141.3 million AZN.

At the same time, the meeting made changes in the composition of the Audit Committee, as well discussed the procedural issues regarding commercial nature of projects.