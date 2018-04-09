International Bank of Azerbaijan makes new top appointments

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Supervisory Council of the “International Bank of Azerbaijan” OJSC (IBA) has today held its first meeting with participation of new members.

Report informs referring to the Bank, the meeting discussed the financial outcomes of bank’s activity during the 1st quarter of 2018, membership and regulations of internal committees, the Bank’s organizational structure, admission of 2 new members to the Board of Directors and current issues.

It was noted that the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), which had successfully completed its recovery process with support of Azerbaijani Government, now is at the new development phase. Rehabilitation, sustainability and profitability of the Bank’s capital position have been ensured. As a positive result of the works done, the International Bank of Azerbaijan completed the first quarter of 2018 with a profit.

At the meeting of Supervisory Council, Agshin Amirov, Deputy Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors was transferred to the position of the Member of Board of Directors and the Bank’s Chief risk administrator. Nabi Aliyev was admitted to membership of Board of Directors and was appointed to the position of Deputy Chairman of Board of Directors and Chief Financial Administrator.