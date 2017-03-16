International Bank of Azerbaijan makes new appointments

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ More 2 persons joined management team of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBAR). Emil Gadimov has been appointed Advisor to the Chairman of the Managerial Board of the bank. In this post, he will deal with management of the branches.

Report informs citing the bank.

Graduating from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics in 2005, E.Gadimov has been working in the banking sector since 2003. He has worked in various positions at Unibank OJSC, Bank Standard CJSC, Nikoil Bank OJSC. Prior to the latest appointment, he served as Acting Chief of Sabail branch of IBAR.

Elvin Mammadov has been appointed as Director of Department for Work with Troubled Loans. He graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics. E.Mammadov has been acting in the banking sector since 2006 - he held various positions at Bank of Baku OJSC, Unibank OJSC. Prior to this appointment, he worked as a deputy director of Troubled Loans Department at the Azer-Turk Bank OJSC. He replaced Akif Aliyev in the position of Director of the IBAR Department for Work with Troubled Loans. A.Aliyev has been appointed Advisor to the Chairman of the bank's Managerial Board.