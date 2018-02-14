International Bank of Azerbaijan makes new appointments

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ "International Bank of Azerbaijan" OJSC (IBA) has made new apointments.

Report was informed in the Bank.

According to the information, Emil Amirov was appointed the Director General for Information Technologies at IBA. Having great experience in banking technology, as well as in card processing, Amirov will deal with development of electronic banking.

Since 2003, Amirov has worked as a division head of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), deputy executive director of MilliKart LLC (processing center), executive director of Atabank OJSC, and before recent appointment led "Azərikard" LLC (processing center), subsidiary of IBA. Amirov now will replace Jalal Orujov as the Director General of Information Technologies.

Farid Guliyev was appointed the Director General of "Azərikard" LLC processing center. He has worked in leading positions in various financial institutions before his final appointment.