Insurance company welcomes new department director

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ The new director was appointed to the International affairs and reinsurance department of Azerbaijan State Insurance Commercial Company (Azərsığorta).

Report informs referring to the company, name of the director is Rovshan Jalil. Previously, he has worked as deputy director of treasury transactions department at the State Treasury Agency of the Ministry of Finance. In his new position he replaced Vugar Babakishiyev, who currently is the member of Board of Directors of Gunay Insurance OJSC.

"Azərsığorta" was established in 1991.This is an only insurance company that is represented in all cities and districts of Azerbaijan. Its authorized capital is 9 million AZN.