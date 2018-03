© AFP 2017/ MANDEL NGAN

Baku. 23 January. REPORT.AZ/ It is forecasted that economic growth in Azerbaijan will amount to 1.3% in 2018.

Report informs citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The IMF also said that the Consumer Price Index in Azerbaijan would be one-digit this year: "It is forecasted that inflation this year will be 8% in Azerbaijan".