Heads of Azerbaijani and Iranian Central Banks met in Baku

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Head of Azerbaijani Central Bank (CBAR) Elman Rustamov met with head of Iranian Central Bank Valiollah Seif during his visit to Baku.

Report informs referring to Central Bank of Azerbaijan, during the meeting banking systems of two countries, as well development of cooperation between the central banks, also financial-banking issues concerning memorandums signed in several areas between 2 countries in the framework of visit of Iranian president to Azerbaijan were discussed.

E.Rustamov stressed that, economic cooperation, as well relations in banking system between our countries develop with great success, as well noted necessity of future cooperation between central banks and banking sectors of Iran and Azerbaijan. Head of CBAR also informed his Iranian colleague about durable development directions of financial-banking sector and in general, Azerbaijan economy.

Head of Iranian Central Bank highly appreciated works done in financial-banking sector of Azerbaijan and expressed his great pleasure of mutual cooperation.

V.Seif stressed about development of economic relations, as well wide contacts through banking systems of Azerbajan and Iran and expressed his hope for successful development of these relations in future.