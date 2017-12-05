Goldman Sachs increases oil price forecasts

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The decision to extend OPEC+ deal until the end of 2018 will lead to decrease of global oil reserves and increase of oil prices.

Report informs referring to the Bloomberg, analysts of US Bank Goldman Sachs state.

The bank increased its forecast of Brent oil price for 2018 from 28 dollars/barrel to 62 dollars/barrel and forecast for WTI oil price from 55 dollars/barrel to 57.5 dollars/barrel.

Goldman Sachs also revised its forecast for Brent oil price in 2019 from 58 dollars/barrel to 59.5 dollars/barrel and from 53 dollars/barrel to 54.5 dollars/barrel in 2020.