Gold prices went up by 16 in global market for precious metals

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 24, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index decreased by 0,92% and amounted to 17 568,53 points, S&P 500 fell by 1,07% and made 2 079,65 and Nasdaq also fell by 1,12% and made 5 088,63 points.

Report informs, on January 20, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,13% to 6 579,81 points, the German DAX by 1,43% to 11 347,45 points and French CAC-40 by 0,58% and 5 057,36 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 1,48% or 16 USD and amounted to 1 096,50 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1579 dollars (+0,09%).