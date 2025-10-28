Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talks

    Finance
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 10:40
    Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talks

    Gold prices fell on Tuesday morning for the third consecutive trading day, in anticipation of the US-China summit this week, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $41.39 from the previous close, or 1.03%, to $3,978.31 per troy ounce.

    Over the previous two trading days, the precious metal has fallen 3.2%. December silver futures fell 0.46% to $46.56 per ounce.

    gold prices Comex exchange gold futures
    Стоимость золота снизилась в ожидании торговых переговоров США-КНР

    Latest News

    12:24

    Roman Andarak: Azerbaijan provided $15M in humanitarian aid to Ukraine's energy system

    Region
    12:10

    Vusal Gurbanov: AI-based control models to become new insurance standard

    Finance
    12:08

    EOC president hails Baku 2015 as milestone for European sport

    Individual sports
    12:07
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev visits water filter production facility in Sabirabad

    Domestic policy
    12:03

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Czech counterpart

    Foreign policy
    11:59
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education

    Education and science
    11:51

    CBA official: InsurTech boosts cooperation among Turkic states

    Finance
    11:47

    Azerbaijan, Belarus advance agro-town project in Gizil Kangarli village

    Domestic policy
    11:42

    Azerbaijan's bank assets rise to 56.1B manats

    Finance
    All News Feed