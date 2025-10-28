Gold prices fall ahead of US-China trade talks

Gold prices fell on Tuesday morning for the third consecutive trading day, in anticipation of the US-China summit this week, Report informs referring to trading data.

The price of December gold futures on the New York Comex exchange fell $41.39 from the previous close, or 1.03%, to $3,978.31 per troy ounce.

Over the previous two trading days, the precious metal has fallen 3.2%. December silver futures fell 0.46% to $46.56 per ounce.