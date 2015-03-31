Gold prices decreased in world markets by 2%

Baku.31 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 30, Dow Jones index in the US stock market rose by 1.49% to 17 976.31 points, the S & P 500 by 1.22% - up to 2 086.24 points, while the Nasdaq rose by 1.15 % - up to 4 947.44 points.

Report informs, on the European stock markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0.53% - up to 6 891.43 points, the German DAX rose by 1.83% - up to 12 086.01 points, the French CAC-40 index rose by 0, 98% - up to 5 086.52 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold fell by 1.76% to 1 181.40 dollars, the euro in world markets against the US dollar made 1.0793 dollars (-0.37%).