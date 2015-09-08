Gold prices decreased in world markets

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 7, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,52% to 6 074,52 points, the German DAX rose by 0,70% to 10 108,61 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,59% and made 4 549,64 points

Report informs, the auction not conducted US stock market as yesterday was non-working day. On September 5 at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,66% and made 16 102,38. S&P 500 index decreased by 1,53% and amounted to 1 921,22 and Nasdaq went down by 1,05% and constituted 4 683,92 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX fell by 0,04% and made 1 120,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1215 (+0,40%).