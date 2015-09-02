Gold price went down, Euro up on world markets

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 3 at the US stock market Dow Jones index fell by 2,84% to 16 058,35 points, the S & P 500 fell by 2,96% - up to 1 913,85 points and the Nasdaq fell by 2,94% - up to 4 636,11 points.

Report informs, at the European stock market FTSE 100 index fell by 0,57% - up to 6 058,54 points, the German DAX decreased by 2,38% - up to 10 015,57 points, the French CAC-40 index went down by 2,40% - up to 4 541,16 points.

In the morning on the COMEX the price of an ounce of gold decreased by 0,27% to 1 138,40 USD, the euro against dollar in world markets amounted to 1,1282 dollars (+0,12%).